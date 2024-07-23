Warner Bros. Games Acquires MultiVersus Developer Player First Games

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc‘s WBD Warner Bros. Games has announced the acquisition of Player First Games, the studio behind the hit brawler MultiVersus.

As reported by IGN, co-founders Tony Huynh and Chris White will continue to lead Player First Games.

Huynh stated: “Our team is excited to join the Warner Bros. Games family, and we feel that this will be great for MultiVersus overall. We are working to make the MultiVersus game experience the best it can be, and having our development team integrated with the publisher is optimum for the players.”

The acquisition announcement comes just before the launch of MultiVersus Season 2. The new season went live on Tuesday, and it promises several exciting updates, including a ranked mode and the addition of popular characters Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice. These new characters will join a roster that already features iconic Warner Bros. characters like Agent Smith and Joker.

David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games, welcomed the acquisition, saying: “We have worked with Player First Games over several years to create and launch MultiVersus, and we are very pleased to welcome this talented team to Warner Bros. Games. The bright and creative team at Player First Games adds to our extensive development capabilities.”

This acquisition places Player First Games alongside other renowned studios under the Warner Bros. Games umbrella, including NetherRealm Studios, TT Games, Monolith Productions, and Avalanche Software.

Despite recent layoffs and the closure of its Mortal Kombat: Onslaught mobile game, Warner Bros. Games continues to focus on live service games, with MultiVersus being a key component of this strategy.

Photo: Shutterstock