Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Hits Game Pass As Xbox Price Hikes —Report

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly making its debut on Xbox Game Pass this week.

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson is citing sources claiming that the game will be available on the subscription service on July 24.

This development follows earlier rumors from Windows Central’s Jez Corden, who hinted at the game’s arrival on Game Pass in July.

The upcoming release marks a significant moment for Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Game Pass, as it will be the first Call of Duty title to launch on the platform. While Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was speculated to be the initial offering, Modern Warfare 3 has taken the spotlight.

Modern Warfare 3, the latest installment in Activision’s renowned first-person shooter series, is a reboot of the beloved sub-series. It continues the franchise’s tradition of delivering high-octane, multiplayer action.

Price Hikes For Xbox Game Pass

The timing of Modern Warfare 3’s Game Pass release coincides with recent announcements from Xbox regarding price increases for the subscription service.

The Ultimate tier will see a $3 increase in its monthly fee. The Game Pass Console tier will be replaced by Xbox Game Pass Standard, costing subscribers $14.99 per month.

Impact Of Modern Warfare 3’s Game Pass Debut

The addition of Modern Warfare 3 to Game Pass is likely to bolster the service’s appeal, especially amid the recent price hikes.

Game Pass has been a cornerstone of Xbox’s strategy. It offers a vast library of games for a monthly fee, and the inclusion of high-profile titles like Call of Duty is a significant draw for subscribers.

