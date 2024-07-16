Black Ops 6: First Multi-Platform Beta In Franchise History — All You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Activision has officially confirmed the beta dates for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, marking a significant milestone for the franchise.

For the first time, the beta will be available on all platforms simultaneously, providing a unified experience for players worldwide.

The beta, announced during the Call of Duty podcast on YouTube, as reported by IGN, will roll out in two phases:

Early Access : August 30 – September 4

: August 30 – September 4 Open Beta: September 6 – September 9

Historically, Call of Duty betas have been exclusive to Sony Group Corp.’s SONY PlayStation platforms. However, this time, early access will be granted to Game Pass subscribers and those who pre-order Black Ops 6.

A Glimpse Into Black Ops 6

First revealed in May after months of speculation, Black Ops 6 is the latest installment in the long-running series developed by Treyarch.

Activision provided an in-depth look at the game in June, detailing the multiplayer modes, the highly anticipated Zombies mode, and a campaign set in the 1990s. True to the Black Ops sub-series, the game promises a storyline filled with paranoia, where players “never sure who to trust, and what is real.”

Addressing Game Pass Changes

Black Ops 6’s announcement coincides with recent adjustments to Xbox Game Pass pricing. The game will be available on Game Pass at launch for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass for Console.

This change follows Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, making Black Ops 6 the first mainline Call of Duty game to launch directly onto the subscription service.

Scorestreak System Changes Spark Debate

One of the most talked-about features of Black Ops 6 is the revised scorestreak system. Treyarch has confirmed that the game will ditch the ‘streak looping' mechanic, where players could earn scorestreaks multiple times within the same life. Instead, the game reverts to a more traditional system where scores reset upon death.

Matt Scronce, Treyarch's associate director of design, explained the reasoning behind this change during the inaugural episode of the COD POD: "We're going back to a traditional scorestreak system. Score will reset on death. Right now, scorestreaks do not loop.”

He added: “That was something we talked about quite a bit. Really the goal there is we want to reward players in a single life fairly, with high-end rewards, or low-end depending on your selection. But we really want to avoid scorestreak spam. That's something I personally just really don't like. I know a lot of players don't like it."

This shift has ignited a debate within the Call of Duty community. High-skill players argue that the absence of looping streaks limits their ability to dominate matches, as they can no longer earn multiple high-end rewards without dying.

On the other hand, many players and developers believe this change will reduce scorestreak spam, making the gameplay experience more enjoyable for the majority.

