Bethesda Game Studios Unionizes Under Communication Workers Of America

Bethesda Game Studios has become the first Microsoft-owned game developer to fully unionize under the Communication Workers of America (CWA).

The union, consisting of 241 developers, includes artists, engineers, programmers and designers, marking a significant shift in the industry's labor dynamics, IGN reported.

A Unified Voice

The union was officially confirmed after 241 developers either signed a union authorization card or expressed their desire for unionization through an online portal.

This milestone follows the unionization of Bethesda Game Studios Montreal in late June and approximately 300 quality assurance workers within Zenimax, Bethesda's parent company.

“We, a majority of developers at Bethesda Game Studios Dallas, Rockville, and Austin, are ecstatic to announce the formation of our union with @CWAUnion,” the group announced on X (formerly Twitter). “Together as #OneBGSUSA, we advocate for the betterment of every developer at BGS, setting the new standard for our industry.”

Negotiations Ahead

With Microsoft Corp MSFT recognizing the union, the next step involves negotiating a contract.

Senior system designer Mandi Parker highlighted the significance of this development in a press release: “It is clear that every worker can benefit from bringing democracy into the workplace and securing a protected voice on the job. We're thrilled to get down to brass tacks and win a fair contract, proving that our unity is a source of real power to positively shape our working conditions, our lives, and the company as a whole.”

Industry-Wide Implications

Unionization is increasingly becoming a trend in the gaming industry as workers seek protections against issues like mass layoffs. Earlier this year, Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. – ADR‘s SGAMY union ratified a contract, and Activision’s quality assurance workers also formed a union.

Microsoft has previously indicated it would not obstruct a potential union at Activision Blizzard, a stance that evidently extends to Bethesda Game Studios as well.

