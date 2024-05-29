Microsoft Confirms Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 On Xbox Game Pass At Launch

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has announced that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, alongside its retail and digital versions.

The game can be pre-installed upon its official reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9 during the Summer Game Fest.

This announcement was anticipated due to earlier reports and a leak via the Game Pass app.

This move is part of Microsoft’s strategy to integrate Activision titles into Game Pass following its acquisition of the publisher last year.

Diablo 4, which launched on Game Pass in March, marked the first major Activision title’s debut on the service, achieving ten million hours of gameplay in its first ten days.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be the first Activision Blizzard game to launch on Game Pass the same day it is released elsewhere, continuing Microsoft’s practice with its internally developed titles.

Concerns arose during the acquisition review that Microsoft might limit Call of Duty to its platforms to boost Game Pass. To address these concerns, Microsoft has committed to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation for the next ten years and has a similar agreement with Nintendo ADR NTDOY.

