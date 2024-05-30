Hogwarts Legacy, 2023's Bestselling Game, Announces Major Update: Release Date, New Features

Loading... Loading...

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s WBD Avalanche Software, the developers of Hogwarts Legacy, announced a significant update scheduled for release on June 6.

This update introduced several notable features and additions to the game. Among these are a photo mode, a new quest set in Hogsmeade named “Haunted Hogsmeade” and the implementation of a feature allowing players to reset their Talent Points, enhancing gameplay customization.

Additionally, players on platforms such as Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC can now access the Haunted Hogsmeade quest, previously exclusive to PlayStation.

The update also includes various new cosmetic items, including eyewear inspired by Harry Potter, the Azkaban Prisoner’s outfit, and more.

Despite its commercial success, Hogwarts Legacy faced criticism due to its association with Potter author J.K. Rowling and her controversial views.

Nonetheless, the game has achieved significant sales figures, becoming the top-selling game in the U.S. in 2023 and selling 22 million copies worldwide.

