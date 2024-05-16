Black Ops 6: Next Call Of Duty Game Might Skip Numbered Title

Loading... Loading...

The next mainline installment in Call of Duty franchise appears to be titled Call of Duty Black Ops 6, contrary to prior expectations of it being Black Ops 5.

This adjustment follows the discovery of the Sally pistols in Warzone, a variant of the Akimbo version of the 9mm Daemon Pistol reminiscent of the iconic cover art from the original Black Ops game in 2010, IGN reported.

See Also: Call Of Duty’s Open-World Transition Starts With 2024’s Black Ops Gulf War: Report

To obtain the Sally pistols in-game, players must find them as ground loot in the battle royale mode of Warzone and achieve at least one kill with them. This unlocks the Sally for use in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Treyarch, the developer, responded to the discovery of the weapons -which feature six scratched tally marks-, with a series of tweets featuring emojis.

Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: Anticipated Features And Release Details

Speculation among fans regarding the title of the upcoming Call of Duty game has been ongoing, with various possibilities considered, including Black Ops Gulf War and Black Ops 5.

However, it appears Activision has settled on Black Ops 6, aligning with the fact that Call of Duty 2024 will mark the sixth main installment in the Black Ops series. This decision skips over Black Ops 5, with 2020’s Black Ops Cold War serving as its predecessor.

Reports from last year suggest that Black Ops 6 will be set during the Gulf War, exploring the geopolitical aftermath of the Cold War. The game is expected to emphasize traditional military combat technology and Black Ops gadgets, departing from the futuristic themes of recent Call of Duty titles.

The launch of Black Ops 6 is scheduled for 2024, following the typical late fall/early winter release window. Microsoft Corp. MSFT, the owner of Activision, has announced an Xbox showcase for June, where fans anticipate getting a first look at the game.

Read Next: Call Of Duty 2024 Revives Black Ops Series, Set Against Gulf War Backdrop: Report

Photo by Daniel on Unsplash