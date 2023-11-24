Call Of Duty 2024 Revives Black Ops Series, Set Against Gulf War Backdrop: Report

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The next "Call of Duty" installment in 2024 is confirmed to be a Black Ops series entry, developed by Treyarch.

According to reports from Windows Central, the upcoming game is set during the Gulf War in the early '90s and explores the CIA's role in the conflict between Iraq and a coalition led by the United States.

It's internally referred to as "Black Ops 6" but might not carry a numbered title, potentially being named "Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War."

The game aims to return to traditional military combat technology, departing from recent futuristic tech seen in other titles.

Windows Central assured it would delve into a "nuanced" narrative of the Gulf War, exploring various participants and the consequences of that era's end.

The return of round-based zombie modes and remastered maps from previous Black Ops games, like Grind and WMD, has been hinted at, although specifics are still under wraps.

There's talk of a substantial pre-order early access bonus, a trend that Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Activision-Blizzard has been favoring. This installment is anticipated for a late fall or early winter release in 2024.

Given its extended development period, expectations are high for this Treyarch-led title. This comes amidst criticism of the rushed development of the prior "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3".

The franchise's enduring popularity remains strong, as even games with negative feedback, like Modern Warfare 3, broke engagement records for Activision.

Image credits: Casimiro PT on Shutterstock.