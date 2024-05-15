May 2024 PlayStation Plus: Red Dead Redemption 2 Leads A Diverse Collection Of Games

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp. SONY revealed the complete list of PlayStation Plus Games Catalog additions for May 2024, headlined by the highly anticipated return of Red Dead Redemption 2.

While this month’s lineup is slightly leaner compared to previous months, the inclusion of Rockstar’s iconic open-world cowboy adventure ensured that subscribers have plenty to look forward to.

As usual, these games will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, with a special selection for Premium members only in the Classic Games Catalog.

Set to drop on May 21, this month’s selection includes a total of 13 games—10 in the main Games Catalog and three in the Classic Games Catalog.

PlayStation Plus Games Catalog Additions for May 2024:

Red Dead Redemption 2 | PS4 Embark on an epic journey as Arthur Morgan in Rockstar’s acclaimed open-world western adventure.

Deceive Inc | PS5 Engage in high-stakes espionage as a spy for a monopoly on international espionage.

The Sims 4: City Living | PS4 Expand your Sims 4 experience with urban adventures and apartment living.

Crime Boss: Rockay City | PS5 Rise to power in the criminal underworld of 1990s Florida in this stealth action shooter.

The Settlers: New Allies | PS4 Build and expand new worlds in this strategy game where settlers seek new lands.

Stranded: Alien Dawn | PS4 + PS5 Survive on an alien planet and ensure the safety of your marooned group.

Cat Quest | PS4 Embark on a whimsical quest to save your catnapped sister in this 2D open-world RPG.

Cat Quest 2 | PS4 Save the world of cats from advancing dog armies in this sequel to Cat Quest.

The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game | PS4 Rebuild and save friends from alien invaders in this playful LEGO adventure.

Watch Dogs | PS4 Hack your way through Chicago as Aiden Pearce in this open-world action game.



PlayStation Plus Classics Games Catalog Additions for May 2024:

2Xtreme | PS4 + PS5 Experience high-flying sports action across various global locations.

G-Police | PS4 + PS5 Join a futuristic police force to uncover corporate conspiracies and seek revenge.

Worms Pinball | PS4 + PS5 Enjoy pinball with the wacky Worms characters, complete with interactive tables and sub-games.



