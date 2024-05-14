Sony's New PlayStation Leadership: Hideaki Nishino, Hermen Hulst Appointed As Co-CEOs To Succeed Jim Ryan

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp. SONY announced Hideaki Nishino and Hermen Hulst will succeed former PlayStation boss Jim Ryan as co-CEOs, effective June 1, 2024.

According to IGN, Nishino will lead the Platform Business Group while Hulst will head the Studio Business Group. Hiroki Totoki, who served as interim CEO following Ryan’s retirement, will continue as chairman of SIE and remain president, COO, and CFO of Sony Group Corp. Both Nishino and Hulst will report to Totoki.

Totoki highlighted the importance of the new leadership in a statement: "These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences."

Leadership Roles And Visions For PlayStation's Future

Nishino, currently senior vice president of the Platform Experience Group, will oversee technology, products, services and platform experience, along with third-party relations and commercial operations.

He expressed enthusiasm for his new role: "I am honored to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen. By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future."

Hulst, now senior vice president and head of PlayStation Studios, had been instrumental in developing content across PlayStation consoles and PC, as well as expanding PlayStation IPs through PlayStation Productions.

Reflecting on his new position, Hulst said: "I am thrilled to lead the studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future. The video game industry … has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment."

Ryan, who announced his retirement last year, cited the challenges of commuting between Europe and North America as a primary reason for his departure after 30 years with the company.

This leadership change comes amidst a tumultuous period for the gaming industry, with PlayStation undergoing significant layoffs, including a reduction of around 900 staff members in February.

