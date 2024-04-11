Gameloft's Disney Speedstorm Move Triggers Backlash From Gamers

Loading... Loading...

Vivendi SE‘s VIVHY Gameloft’s decision to exclusively tie The Walt Disney Company DIS Disney Speedstorm’s premium battle pass track to real-money purchases has sparked discontent among players.

According to IGN, previously, gamers could use in-game tokens, earned through gameplay or purchased with real money, to access the premium track alongside a free track.

However, starting from Season 7, slated to start in April 2024, this option will be eliminated, requiring a $9.99 expenditure for premium rewards.

The frustration is palpable, particularly among long-time players who invested in Founder’s Packs under the assurance that tokens could secure future battle passes. Some argue that this alteration breaches the initial agreement, prompting discussions about potential refunds.

Gameloft had communicated through various channels, such as its support page and FAQs, that tokens could indeed be utilized for battle pass purchases. This information remains accessible on platforms like the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, where tokens can be obtained.

The discrepancy between prior assurances and the impending change has left players feeling misled. Despite the forthcoming alteration, existing information regarding token use for in-game purchases remains unaltered, adding to the reported confusion and dissatisfaction among the player base.

