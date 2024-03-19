Xbox Game Pass Unveils Epic Lineup For March: Diablo IV, Evil West, More Await

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT has just unveiled an exciting mix of new games set to arrive on the platform, catering to a diverse range of tastes and preferences.

Whether players are seeking serene farming simulations or adrenaline-pumping horror experiences, there's something on the horizon for everyone to enjoy.

Available Today:

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview): Embark on an interstellar homesteading adventure where players can build their sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, and explore mysteries with friends. (Available on day one with Game Pass)

MLB The Show 24: Step onto the baseball diamond, swing for the fences, and live out your baseball dreams in this immersive sports simulation. (Available on day one with Game Pass)

Coming Soon:

The Quarry – March 20: Brace yourself for a night of horror as nine teenage counselors face blood-drenched locals and terrifying creatures, with survival depending on harrowing choices.

Evil West – March 21: Dive into a dark rendition of the Old West, battling bloodthirsty monstrosities solo or in co-op mode.

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) – March 26: Lead factions in a strategic battle against alien invaders, spanning Earth and the Solar System.

Diablo IV – March 28: Prepare for endless evil and legendary loot as you embark on a gripping action RPG experience.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged – March 28: Race through stunning environments with iconic Hot Wheels vehicles, including new ATVs and motorcycles.

Open Roads – March 28: Join Tess Devine on a journey through family secrets and hidden fortunes in this narrative-driven adventure.

Ark: Survival Ascended – April 1: Immerse yourself in a reimagined dinosaur survival experience with Unreal Engine 5.

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play – April 2: Test your driving skills in the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete – April 2: Experience more of the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with extended gameplay and intense action.

In Case You Missed It:

NBA 2K24: Dive into a collection of competitive game modes and immerse yourself in the ultimate basketball simulation. (Available now)

DLC / Game Updates:

Fallout 76: America’s Playground – March 26: Explore a new Fallout story set in Atlantic City, facing a new threat in the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia DLC – March 26: Conquer challenging dungeons and unlock unique rewards in this new adventure.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks:

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass: Dive deeper into the world of Persona 3 Reload with upcoming content, including new costumes, background music, and extended story content. (Available now)

Super Animal Royale Spring Perks Pack: Take your animal apparel to the next level with exclusive cosmetics in this 64-player, top-down 2D battle royale. (Available now)

Smite Netherbeasts Perk: Play the all-new Netherbeasts Event in the popular action MOBA, Smite. Unlock Gods, Voice Packs, Emotes, and enjoy a 3 Day Account Booster! (Available now)

Several games are set to depart from the Game Pass library by March 31. These include Hot Wheels Unleashed, Infinite Guitars, and MLB The Show 23, so players are encouraged to enjoy them while they're still available or take advantage of a 20% membership discount to keep them in their library.

Image credits: vfhnb12 on Shutterstock.