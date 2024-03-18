Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro Specs Leaked Online: Everything You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

PlayStation 5 Pro specifications, expected to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2024, were leaked online.

What Happened: Initially leaked on the Moore's Law Is Dead YouTube channel and later confirmed by Insider Gaming, the details suggested significant upgrades in both CPU and GPU performance compared to the standard PS5.

According to the leaks, the Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PS5 Pro's CPU will feature a "High CPU Frequency Modem," offering a 10% boost in speed to 3.85GHz.

The GPU is touted to deliver 33.5 teraflops, enabling faster rendering and better quality ray tracing, a notable leap from the standard PS5's 10.28 teraflops. Comparatively, the unannounced PS5 Pro would potentially offer 16 to 17 teraflops.

Exciting features of the PS5 Pro include PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling (PSSR), custom machine learning architecture and an AI accelerator. Additionally, it is rumored to come with a detachable disc drive and 1TB of storage space.

Why It Matters: Industry analysts believe the release of the PS5 Pro will generate increased interest in the PS5 lineup, especially with the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 set to launch in 2025. Sony has a track record of introducing upgraded versions of its consoles, such as the PS4 Pro in 2016.

Despite positive sales trends for the PS5, Sony adjusted its sales forecast for the current financial year to 21 million units, down from the initial target of 25 million.

Furthermore, Sony's recent announcement of significant layoffs affecting over 900 staff, including the closure of its London studio, underscored challenges within the gaming division.

Photo: SolidMaks on Shutterstock.