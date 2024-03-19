Survey Reveals 87% Of Game Developers Embrace Open-Source Amid AI Concerns, Layoff Fears

Loading... Loading...

In a recent survey, a resounding 87% of full-time game developers voiced their support for open-source software, signaling a significant shift in the industry's landscape.

The survey, which delved into various facets of game development, also revealed nuanced perspectives on topics like artificial intelligence (AI) and job security.

The findings unveiled by W4 Games shed light on the burgeoning preference for open-source tools among game developers, with a staggering 87% indicating their regular usage of such software in their projects.

Particularly notable was the rising popularity of the Godot engine, lauded by 74% of respondents as their open-source engine of choice, owing to its versatility and accessibility.

Nicola Farronato, Co-CEO of W4 Games, highlighted the importance of these results, stating: "These survey results confirm what we’ve heard directly from game developers, that they want the freedom of open source, that they enthusiastically support that ecosystem."

Looking ahead, developers expressed optimism about the evolution of open-source software, foreseeing increased openness and competition within the ecosystem.

However, challenges such as performance optimization and licensing complexities were acknowledged as areas in need of improvement.

One of the most polarizing topics among respondents was the role of AI in game development, with opinions split almost evenly between those expressing concern (44%) and those remaining unperturbed (55%).

Job security was another point of contention, with 29% expressing no worries, 38% seeking diversification in their job experiences, and 31% fearing impending layoffs.

Despite these divisions, the survey underscored a shared desire for diversity and inclusivity within the gaming sphere, with 76% of respondents advocating for greater representation of diverse characters, including LGBTQ+ individuals, in games.

However, significant barriers, such as time constraints and concerns about audience reception, hinder progress in this area.

The survey, conducted by Propeller Insights, encompassed 102 full-time game developers and gaming technology professionals, providing valuable insights into the industry's current landscape and future trajectories.

