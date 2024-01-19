Layoffs Hit One-Third Of Game Developers In 2023: Survey Shows Devs Rally For Unionization, Questions About AI, Blockchain Tech

Loading... Loading...

In 2023, the gaming industry experienced a notable trend of mass layoffs, contrasting with the success of blockbuster video games.

Estimates suggested over 10,000 workers were laid off and a recent survey from the Game Developers Conference (GDC) indicates one-third of game developers were affected by layoffs directly or indirectly, IGN reported.

The GDC State of the Industry Survey, covering over 3,000 developers, reported 35% experienced layoffs in 2023, with 7% being laid off personally.

Quality assurance (QA) workers were most impacted, with 22% reporting layoffs.

Looking ahead, more than 50% of developers were concerned about potential layoffs in the next 12 months. Interestingly, the survey also revealed an increased interest in unionization with 57% in favor, up from 53% the previous year.

Generative AI was another significant topic, with 49% of developers using it in their workplaces. Indie developers at 37% embraced generative AI more than AAA and AA developers at 22%. Concerns about the ethics of generative AI were prevalent among 84% of developers.

Blockchain technology saw a decline in interest, with 77% of developers reporting no interest and only 2% currently using it.

On a positive note, anticipation for Nintendo ADR's NTDOY was evident with 32% of developers claiming they found the platform interesting and 8% saying they were developing games for the Switch’s successor. Nintendo Switch 2 ranked third in developer interest, following PC and PS5 and surpassing the current Switch, which was only on the radar for 25% of developers.

Photo: Lee Charlie on Shutterstock.