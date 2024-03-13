Did You Spot Cyberpunk 2077's New Easter Egg? 'It Was Hidden Way Too Well,' Says Director

Loading... Loading...

A Cyberpunk 2077 player recently discovered an Easter egg cleverly hidden by CD Projekt ADR OTGLY within the game's main menu.

Revealed by Twitter user @crushovitz_b (via IGN), the Easter egg can be accessed by clicking on the version number displayed in the top right corner, which transitions through various symbols and numbers before revealing "2.0.77."

Game director Paweł Sasko praised the discovery, tweeting: "Good find, I started to doubt you chooms will ever find it! Was hidden way too well."

The exact addition date of this Easter egg remains unclear, but it likely accompanied a recent patch, such as update 2.11, which introduced unexpected features like a "munch munch" sound effect when consuming food in menus.

Further discoveries have included an Easter egg involving locating a random diner, climbing to its roof, and observing a red bird through binoculars, prompting a photo of the development team to flash across the screen.

Additional Easter eggs were introduced with the Phantom Liberty expansion, such as nods to The Witcher game and a studio history lesson from CD Projekt Red founders.

The expansion, alongside Update 2.0, overhauled the game with new features like a perk system and improved AI, while subsequent updates expanded the world with a metro system, romantic partner interactions, and new vehicles.

