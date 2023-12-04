Grand Theft Auto 6: Did You Notice Rockstar's Easter Egg? Hunt Is On For Release Date

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Fans have uncovered potential clues hinting at the release date of GTA VI, leveraging a pattern Take Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO Rockstar Games employed in the past.

As anticipation builds for the first GTA VI trailer scheduled for release on Dec. 5, enthusiasts delved into Grand Theft Auto V for hints, Unilad reported.

The speculation centers on a cryptic number sequence, '12523', found on an in-game t-shirt named 'ONEDAYWILLREVEALALL' within GTA V. This sequence corresponds directly to the GTA VI trailer release date: Dec. 5, 2023.

Furthermore, another numerical sequence on the shirt, '040125', sparks conjecture about a potential release date for GTA VI: April 1, 2025. Fans theorize this as the game's launch date based on this sequence.

However, this speculation remains unconfirmed, as this date format differs from the trailer tease, leading many to consider it a misdirection or joke from Rockstar.

Moreover, Rockstar Games has a history of delaying releases. Notably, Red Dead Redemption 2 faced delays from its initial announcement in 2016 to its eventual launch in 2018. Similarly, GTA V was initially slated for early 2013 but hit markets in September of the same year.

The excitement surrounding the upcoming GTA VI trailer persists, with more than 50 thousand people currently waiting to watch the preview, 17 hours before its release.

While fans eagerly await potential insights from the trailer, the quest for GTA VI's release date remains an intriguing puzzle, hinting at a date but leaving the gaming community in anticipation until official confirmation arrives.

