Another Rapper Confirms Appearance In GTA 6: 'Ima Be On There, Don't Even Trip'

American rapper Schoolboy Q hinted at potential involvement in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO upcoming game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) through a social media post on February 26.

Responding to a fan's comment about contributing music to the game, Schoolboy Q (whose real name is Quincy Matthew Hanley) suggested he would indeed be part of it.

He quote-replied, saying: “Ima be on there don’t even trip.” Although this isn't official confirmation, it aligns with his music's previous inclusion in GTA 5.

Renowned for tracks like "Collard Greens" featuring Kendrick Lamar and "Studio" featuring BJ the Chicago Kid, Schoolboy Q rose to prominence with his album "Oxymoron" in 2014, which featured standout tracks such as "Man of the Year" and "Break the Bank.

Additionally, T-Pain, another rapper, mentioned his involvement with GTA 6 during a livestream, hinting at a role in the game but without specifying further details.

The reveal trailer for GTA 6, released three months prior, provided insight into the game's setting, heavily influenced by Miami's Vice City. It introduced protagonists Lucia and Jason in a Bonnie and Clyde-style narrative.

The trailer also hinted at a 2025 release date. Amidst sparse updates since the trailer's release, information has surfaced regarding potential musical contributions to the game, with Schoolboy Q's teasing adding to the speculation.

