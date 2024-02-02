Will NFL's Kelce Brothers Reboot This Iconic 1990s Game? 'I Want To Get This Going Again'

Loading... Loading...

NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, are considering entering the game development arena with plans to reboot beloved '90s classics, Backyard Football and Backyard Baseball.

The brothers, known for their diverse roles in the entertainment industry — including SNL hosting, podcasting, and Travis' association with Taylor Swift — revealed their interest in reviving these iconic games on the New Heights podcast (via IGN).

During the podcast, Travis prompted the idea, reminiscing about Backyard Football's nostalgic appeal.

And Jason enthusiastically expressed his desire to acquire the rights for both games, saying: "I've secretly been looking into seeing if anybody holds the rights to Backyard Football and Backyard Baseball, 'cause I want to buy it and get this going again—that was the best game ever."

He envisioned the reboot as a mobile game, emphasizing its potential for widespread appeal.

The genius behind this potential reboot lies in the addition of professional athletes to the game's neighborhood kid mix, a feature introduced in later versions like Backyard Baseball 2011 and Backyard Football 2002.

This inclusion allowed players to interact with big-headed animated versions of real-life sports icons, creating a unique blend of fantasy and reality.

While the Kelce brothers have expressed their enthusiasm, the current trademark owner of Backyard Sports — Day 6 Sports Group — developed the last games in the franchise in 2015.

Image credits: Joe Glorioso / All-Pro Reels via Flickr; Shutterstock