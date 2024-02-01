Palworld Makes History With 7M Players In 10 Days, Smashes Records As Biggest Xbox Game Pass Launch Ever

Loading... Loading...

The online open-world game Palworld has made history by becoming the biggest third-party launch in the history of Microsoft‘s MSFT Xbox Game Pass. The game, developed by Pocketpair, has attracted over 7 million players across console and Windows PC platforms.

What Happened: Palworld has captivated the gaming community since its Early Access launch. In just ten days after its inclusion in the Xbox Game Preview, it has become the most-played third-party game on Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass Ultimate, announced Xbox on Tuesday.

The game has seen a peak of nearly 3 million daily active users on Xbox, making it the most-played game on the platform then. The CEO of Pocketpair, Takuro Mizobe, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response from fans and assured them that this is just the beginning for Palworld.

Palworld is an online open-world game where players are dropped into a mysterious land and given the ability to capture over 100 Pals or monsters with a range of abilities. The game includes battling, crafting, and building, which has proven to be a huge draw for players worldwide.

The game is currently available in the Xbox Game Preview program, with more updates and improvements expected before the full 1.0 release.

Microsoft is also working closely with Pocketpair to optimize the game for its platforms, including enabling dedicated servers, GPU and memory optimization, and expediting the process for making Palworld updates available for players.

Why It Matters: This news comes in the wake of Microsoft’s record-breaking month with over 200 million monthly active users on its Xbox PC and mobile platforms after the successful acquisition of Activision Blizzard. This achievement further solidifies Microsoft’s position in the gaming industry.

Earlier, Palworld had surpassed Fortnite in daily players on Microsoft’s Xbox, indicating the game’s rapid rise in popularity. However, the game also faced controversy for its resemblance to Pokémon, with The Pokémon Company vowing to protect its IP rights. Despite this, Palworld has continued to thrive, attracting millions of players and breaking records on Xbox.

