Is 'Palworld' Ripping Off Pokemon? Developer Hit By Controversy And Threats

In the wake of a controversy stirred by the new viral game “Palworld,” The Pokemon Company has announced its determination to safeguard its intellectual property rights.

What Happened: “Palworld,” a survival adventure game developed by PocketPair that allows players to capture and train creatures using firearms, has sparked controversy over its striking resemblance to Pokemon.

The game, often referred to as “Pokemon with guns,” has sold over 8 million copies since its launch on Jan. 18. Despite the ongoing debate, the game has been lauded for its gameplay and is also available on Xbox.

PocketPair CEO Takuro Mizobe also reported that they have received derogatory comments about their artists and even tweets that border on death threats.

In response to the situation, The Pokemon Company, established with funding from Nintendo ADR NTDOY, Game Freak, and Creatures, issued a statement saying, “We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokemon,” reported Reuters.

Why It Matters: The launch of “Palworld” was met with unprecedented success, with over a million copies sold within just eight hours of its release. The game even secured a spot among concurrent players’ top four most-played games, surpassing PUBG at one point.

Despite the death threats and accusations of plagiarism directed towards its developers, “Palworld” continued to enjoy robust sales, selling more than five million copies in just three days, outpacing major titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and The Last of Us 2 during their respective first three days.

The controversy surrounding “Palworld” comes on the heels of a survey released in August 2023, indicating a significant prevalence of cheating among professional players in the competitive Pokemon community.

