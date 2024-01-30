Sony's State Of Play To Unveil 15-Plus PS5 Games: Will Death Stranding 2 Be Among Them?

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp SONY confirmed its first PlayStation State of Play for 2024, scheduled on Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. PT/10 p.m. GMT.

The 40-minute presentation will spotlight upcoming PS5 games, featuring extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, both slated for release this year.

The event promises coverage of 15-plus games from global game developers. The livestream can be accessed on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok, PlayStation announced on X.

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, refrained from providing specific details about additional showcased games. This lead to speculation among enthusiasts that major titles such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the Silent Hill 2 remake and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater might make appearances during the presentation.

The upcoming event has gained even more attention as director Hideo Kojima teased the broadcast on Instagram, suggesting that Death Stranding 2 might be featured among the 15-plus games covered in the 40-minute showcase.

Fans eagerly await more details about the highly anticipated sequel, especially since little is known beyond its official reveal at The Game Awards 2022. Kojima mentioned rewriting the script post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Kojima's attention is divided between Death Stranding 2 and OD, a project with Xbox Game Studios and director Jordan Peele, described as "immersive" and "utterly terrifying."

