Nintendo Plans Massive Switch 2 Launch With 8-inch LCD Screen In 2024: Report

Nintendo ADR NTDOY is reportedly planning a major launch for the rumored Switch 2 console, slated for later in 2024.

The latest information, based on a Bloomberg report citing Omdia data, indicates that the console will feature an 8-inch LCD screen instead of an OLED display, a choice that has sparked criticism from some fans who see it as a technological downgrade.

Despite this, sources suggest that Nintendo aims to manufacture 10 million units of the Switch 2 in the financial year starting April 2024, potentially mitigating the common stock issues associated with new console releases.

The ambitious production number suggests that Nintendo is gearing up for a massive launch, with the rumored Switch 2 expected to retail around $400.

Analysts speculate that the decision to opt for an LCD screen might be a cost-cutting measure for the initial release, with a possible OLED version arriving later.

While details about the Switch 2's appearance, internal hardware, and launch games remain undisclosed, the prospect of a substantial initial production run has stirred excitement among gaming enthusiasts.

Nintendo's move to manufacture a large number of units aims to meet the high demand and avoid shortages that have plagued previous console releases.

Image credits: skvalval on Shutterstock.