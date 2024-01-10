Pokémon With Guns? Palworld, A Controversial Pokémon-Inspired Game With A Twist, Heads To Xbox Game Pass

Loading... Loading...

Palworld, an upcoming game reminiscent of Pokémon but with a dark and violent twist, is set to debut on Jan. 19 via early access on Steam.

The game's trailer, released on Jan. 9, revealed it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on the same day for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, Kotaku reported.

The game, initially showcased in a 2021 trailer, gained attention due to its juxtaposition of adorable creatures called Pals and the incorporation of firearms into gameplay.

It introduces a capitalist and survivalist angle, allowing players to hunt, battle, sell, consume and even exploit these cuddly Pals. The game involves dark elements such as placing Pals in factories where if they are fed will work until death, which raises questions about its satirical take on traditional Pokémon themes.

Apart from combat involving Pals wielding guns and the potential for their demise, Palworld incorporates various gameplay features such as base building, crafting, dungeons, enemy factions, enormous Pal bosses, mounts and multiplayer support for up to 32 players at launch, with plans for PvP options in the future. The developers, PocketPair, expressed intentions to introduce more types of Pals post-launch.

The game's reception remains uncertain, pondering whether it will stand as a groundbreaking satire or merely a passing novelty.

Nonetheless, its availability on Game Pass is expected to garner significant interest, enticing many to explore this unconventional gaming experience.

Photo: Palworld via Steam.