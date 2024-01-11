Microsoft's Blizzard Teases Diablo IV Season 3 Launch Date

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Blizzard Entertainment is set to launch Diablo IV Season 3 on Jan. 23, as indicated by an update on the game's login screen.

Despite the absence of an official title, the changed banner on the login screen, previously stating "Season of Blood Ends January 23, 2024," now declares "Next Season Begins January 23, 2024," hinting at an immediate transition between seasons, IGN reported.

This marks a notably swift turnaround, with less than two weeks until the launch date, diverging from the extended gap between Seasons 1 and 2.

In contrast to past season launches, Blizzard has not revealed any additional details or accompanying events like Campfire Chat or patches.

Notably, Microsoft acquired Activision-Blizzard since the announcement of Season 2 in August, raising the possibility of a surprise appearance at the Xbox Developer_Direct presentation on Jan. 18.

As of now, neither Blizzard nor official Diablo social channels have shared specifics about Season 3, leaving players anticipating further information.

The expedited release may align with strategies employed by other studios managing multiplayer and live service games, providing dedicated players ample time to complete ongoing seasons.

