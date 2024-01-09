TikTok's Parent Company ByteDance In Talks To Sell Gaming Assets To Tencent: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a significant development, ByteDance, the company behind the popular social media platform TikTok, is reportedly engaged in discussions to sell its gaming assets to Tencent TCEHY.

What Happened: ByteDance is in conversation with potential buyers for its gaming assets, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Tencent, the world’s largest video game company, is among the leading prospects. However, no agreement has been finalized yet, according to a ByteDance representative.

The talks include ByteDance’s gaming unit, Nuverse, and its popular games “Crystal of Atland” and “Earth: Revival”, as per a report by the local media outlet, LatePost.

This development comes after ByteDance announced in November its intentions to revamp Nuverse and withdraw from the gaming business, after five years of being in the $185 billion global video games market. The company ceased further development of unreleased games and planned to sell off already launched titles.

See Also: Elon Musk Laughs Off Mark Ruffalo’s AI-Generated Donald Trump Tweet Misfire On X

ByteDance is also looking to sell its other gaming unit, Moonton, which it acquired in 2021. Despite a period of intense competition, ByteDance’s relationship with Tencent in gaming appears to be improving. In December, Tencent utilized ByteDance’s advertising network to promote its latest game, “DreamStar.”

Why It Matters: This move follows a series of significant shifts within ByteDance. In April last year, the company made a substantial commitment to its upcoming IPO in Hong Kong by leasing a large space at the International Finance Centre (IFC). However, its valuation faced uncertainty due to the challenges faced by its TikTok arm.

Furthermore, in December 2023, the company decided to restructure its gaming business and focus on other long-term strategic growth areas, significantly downsizing its Nuverse gaming brand.

Read Next: MrBeast Vs. Elon Musk: YouTuber Says Twitter Compensation ‘Wouldn't Fund A Fraction' Of Videos He Makes

Image by Tang Yan Song via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.