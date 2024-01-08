Elon Musk Laughs Off Mark Ruffalo's AI-Generated Donald Trump Tweet Misfire On X

Loading... Loading...

Mark Ruffalo, an American actor popularly known for portraying Bruce Banner aka the Hulk, got community noted on Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) after sharing an AI-generated image of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Last week, Ruffalo took to X and shared a post containing two pictures showing Trump with "groups of little girls."

However, the platform's Community Notes feature flagged his post saying, "Although there are authentic images of Trump with young women, these images are AI-generated."

Soon after, the actor admitted the mistake and went on to say, "Elon's X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%."

On Monday, a user found Ruffalo's remarks "pretty ironic" and said that some celebrities blame the tech billionaire for "allowing disinformation" when they post the actual "disinformation themselves."

In response, Musk replied with a laughing face emoji.

Community Notes, formerly called Birdwatch, is a feature where independent contributors add context posts to certain posts for providing factual information.

Why It's Important: Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino have long been touting Community Notes as a feature that helps ensure that the social media platform filters out misinformation and disinformation by providing necessary and reliable context on dubious posts on the platform.

However, the feature came under massive scrutiny last year when it erroneously flagged a graphic video shared by Donald Trump Jr. involving Hamas fighters attacking Israeli citizens, saying, "This is an old video and is not from Israel."

