Who's Playing Lucia In 'GTA 6'? Fans Speculate As Rockstar Remains Tight-Lipped

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) enthusiasts delved into the recent "GTA 6" trailer after its surprise release by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO Rockstar following an initial leak.

Insider Gaming reported that a focal point of the investigation centers on identifying the actor portraying the lead character, Lucia.

Despite the customary secrecy surrounding the actors' identities until game release, eagle-eyed fans noticed Lucia's lines in the new trailer and her character model's resemblance to a real person, leading them to speculate about the actor's identity.

The prevailing belief among enthusiasts is that Lucia's voice actor is Manni L. Perez, a New York-based actor who shares a remarkable likeness to Lucia in both appearance and voice.

Perez has played roles on various hit TV shows like "Law & Order," "Chicago P.D.," "The Blacklist," and "Jessica Jones." She also previously contributed voice work to "Grand Theft Auto 5" more than 10 years ago.

A clip of Perez's performance on a TV show has been circulating, further supporting the claim of his potential involvement as Lucia's voice actor.

However, official confirmation of Perez's role as Lucia in GTA 6 is yet to be provided. Given that GTA 6 isn't set for release until 2025 and Rockstar's tradition of keeping actors' identities under wraps until the game launches, it may take some time before Perez's portrayal of Lucia receives definitive verification.

