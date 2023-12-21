Call Of Duty 2025, Codenamed 'Saturn,' Is A Semi-Futuristic Sequel To Black Ops 2

Loading... Loading...

The upcoming "Call of Duty" installment, codenamed 'Saturn' and referred to as Call of Duty 2025, will venture into a semi-futuristic setting, set to be a direct sequel to "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. "

Insider Gaming's sources reveal that the game, anticipated around 2030, follows the events after Black Ops 2, featuring returning beloved characters dealing with a new antagonist post-Menendez's demise.

See Also: Activision Opens Up About Skill-Based Matchmaking In Call Of Duty

Originally intended to include remastered maps from Black Ops 2 upon release, Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Activision Blizzard Inc. plans have shifted. Instead, the game will debut with both new and remastered maps.

This change possibly responds to criticisms of Modern Warfare 3, which faced challenges due to limited development time, resulting in reused content and a short campaign.

While specific details for Call of Duty 2025 remain in flux due to its early development stage (22 months away at the time), potential updates include an overhauled movement system, a revival of the 'pick 10' create-a-class feature, the return of the gunfight mode, and another year of round-based zombies.

The integration of the 'Carry Forward' feature from Call of Duty 2024, named Black Ops Gulf War, is uncertain due to significant time jumps and strategic alterations.

The game is envisioned as a standalone entity rather than a continuation, emphasizing novelty alongside nostalgia, considering the immense success of Black Ops 2, which sold nearly 30 million units.

Read Next: Call Of Duty 2024 Revives Black Ops Series, Set Against Gulf War Backdrop: Report

Image credits: Sergei Elagin on Shutterstock.