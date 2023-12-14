Mortal Kombat 1 Set For Cross-Play Launch In Early 2024

Loading... Loading...

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc's WBD NetherRealm Studios announced major updates for Mortal Kombat 1, scheduled to roll out by February 2024.

The most anticipated feature is cross-play support for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S, enabling players from different platforms to join multiplayer matches.

However, Nintendo ADR's NTDOY Switch users won't initially have this functionality, the studio revealed during a recent livestream.

Additionally, a Wi-Fi filter is in the works, allowing players to decline matches based on opponents' internet connections. This update aims to enhance the gaming experience by preventing potentially laggy matches.

Patch notes for an upcoming update are imminent, promising broader quality-of-life improvements and character tweaks, including adjustments to Kano, Sonya Blade, and Kung Lao. Community Manager Tyler Lansdown assured players of positive changes enhancing the overall gameplay.

The livestream focused on the forthcoming DLC character, Quan Chi, providing insights into his moves, visuals, and fatalities.

Early Access buyers can access Quan Chi from Dec. 14, while others will gain access from Dec. 21. However, no specific release date for cross-play or additional features beyond Quan Chi's introduction was disclosed during the event.

Image credits: Hamara on Shutterstock.