Game Over For E3: Legendary Gaming Expo Shuts Down - 'Thanks For The Memories'

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), once the paramount gaming industry event, has officially come to an end.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), representing the gaming industry's interests in the United States, decided to conclude E3 after over two decades, The Washington Post reported.

"After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3," the association's statement reads. "ESA remains focused on advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day."

Moreover, E3's official account shared the news on X (formerly Twitter): "After more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories."

The demise of E3 stemmed from a confluence of factors: increasing competition, the withdrawal of key partners, shifting audience behaviors, and disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The rise of online platforms for direct communication between creators and audiences, exemplified by formats like Nintendo's "Direct," significantly impacted the necessity of large-scale trade shows like E3.

In March, ESA canceled E3 2023, nearly a year after its announced comeback. The ESA cited insufficient sustained interest as the reason for cancellation, stating it couldn't deliver an event showcasing the industry's magnitude effectively. The cancellation also lacked any indication of a future revival.

This year's E3, scheduled for June 13-16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, was meant to mark the return to in-person gatherings after the 2019 hiatus. The pandemic led to the cancellation of E3 2020, followed by a digital version in 2021. The ESA aimed for a revamped hybrid event in 2022, but its subsequent cancellation confirmed the demise of this revitalization plan.

"We know the entire industry, players and creators alike have a lot of passion for E3. We share that passion," Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA told The Washington Post. "We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners."

