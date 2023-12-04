Loading... Loading... Loading...

Rockstar Games has announced the release date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. The Take Two Interactive-owned TTWO game studio is giving its fans a big surprise to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

What Happened: After Rockstar Games' president Sam Houser's initial tease earlier this year, the game studio has announced that the GTA 6 trailer will be released on Dec. 5, 2023.

Rockstar Games posted an image on X confirming the release date of the GTA 6 trailer.

The GTA 6 trailer date comes after a Rockstar employee's child reportedly posted footage of the game on TikTok. The leak offered the first look at GTA 6 in two short videos.

"It appears the ‘leaked’ footage has come from the son of a Rockstar Games employee," reported IGN.

"In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution," Rockstar said in a statement.

How To Watch GTA 6 Trailer

Rockstar Games has previously posted trailers of its hotly anticipated games, like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Reckoning, on its YouTube channel.

In the past, Rockstar Games has staged the trailers of its major games before the annual The Game Awards. This time will be no different – the awards event is scheduled for Dec. 7, while the GTA 6 trailer will come out on Dec. 5 at 9 am ET.

When Will GTA 6 Be Launched?

One of the questions on gamers' minds is the launch date of GTA 6. While there have been umpteen rumors so far, Rockstar is expected to launch GTA 6 sometime between April 2024 and May 2025.

While that launch window estimate is quite wide, very little is known beyond this right now.

The official development of GTA 6 was announced in Sept. 2022.

Image – Shutterstock

