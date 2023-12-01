Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Release Date Confirmed After Decade-Long Wait

Loading... Loading... Loading...

After a decade-long wait, Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) trailer.

The announcement, shared via their official Twitter account, revealed that the first trailer for GTA 6 will debut on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 9 a.m. ET, generating widespread excitement among fans.

The news follows years of speculation about the game. Despite leaks hinting at a potential return to Vice City, the trailer's release will provide concrete insights, potentially confirming or debunking various fan theories.

The anticipation surrounding the game has been immense, evident from the rapid surge in social media engagement within minutes of the announcement.

The reveal of "Trailer 1" suggests multiple trailers are in the pipeline, intensifying the hype for the forthcoming game.

However, this prolonged anticipation also places enormous pressure on Rockstar Games to deliver something groundbreaking and unprecedented. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO, previously said that the "game needs to be something you've never seen before".

He expanded on how the studio planned to confront that challenge: "Just seek perfection."

Image credits: Sergei Elagin on Shutterstock.