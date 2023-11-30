Minecraft Legends Unleashes Free Major Update: Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Minecraft Legends is set to receive a substantial free update across all platforms, marking the game's most significant expansion yet, announced jointly by Microsoft Corp's MSFT Xbox Game Studios and Mojang.

This update introduces several intriguing elements, including the inclusion of witches, frogs, and new Piglins like the Clanger and Air Chopper.

Witches are characterized as enigmatic yet supportive allies, aiding players by launching poisonous potions at adversaries. Players can also construct cauldrons that enhance the abilities of nearby allies within its range.

Moreover, a frog mount is introduced, capable of leaping twice as high as other mounts and swimming considerably faster, offering enhanced traversal opportunities across the Overworld. Additionally, the frog’s resilient nature significantly mitigates fall damage compared to other mounts.

The Clanger, one of the new Piglins, uses cymbals to repel opponents, while the Air Chopper propels enemies in different directions.

The update also brings forth an array of other improvements, including new customizable game settings such as world seed, hazard damage, and starting allies, along with a new addition called "Water is Lava."

Furthermore, improvements to pathfinding, type selection, and banner viewing aim to refine the interface, while combat balancing rewards strategic mob compositions and makes unfavorable ones more challenging across different difficulty levels.

Additionally, PvP updates focus on balancing costs and damages, faster matchmaking, and other improvements to enhance player-versus-player interactions.

Image credits: mkfilm on Shutterstock.