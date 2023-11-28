Claim Your Free PC Copy Of Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Ubisoft Entertainment SA's UBSFF Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is currently available for free on PC through Ubisoft Connect until Dec. 6.

To claim the free copy, gamers need to access Ubisoft’s Syndicate giveaway page, requiring the Ubisoft Connect launcher for installation.

See Also: Assassin's Creed Mirage Introduces Haptic Vest So Players Can Feel Everything, Including Stabs And Parkour

Released in 2015, it featured a departure from the RPG path seen in later titles like Origins and Odyssey, focusing more on traditional Assassin’s Creed elements.

Syndicate, praised for its improvements over the buggy Assassin’s Creed Unity, received positive reviews for its dual protagonists, engaging storyline and satisfying ending with a notable boss fight.

In related news, the French company recently announced it was going to cease online services for 10 older games by Jan. 25, 2024, citing reasons like declining player counts and outdated technology.

The affected titles include Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, among others.

In a post on its support site, Ubisoft acknowledged that the decision to decommission online services for these games is not taken "lightly" but is a "necessity" as the technology behind these services becomes outdated.

Read Next: Ubisoft's Upcoming Assassin's Creed Red Faces Protagonist Leak By Senior Writer

Photo: Ubisoft via Steam.