Subscribers of YouTube Premium, a service from the Alphabet Inc. GOOG, GOOGL company, are in for a treat as the platform has introduced a complimentary gaming feature, “YouTube Playables.”

What Happened: YouTube Premium has broadened its scope by launching Playables, a feature that enables subscribers to play games within the YouTube app without the need for downloads.

The Playables feature showcases a ‘Home’ and ‘Browse’ tab. The Home tab presents games that users may have previously played, along with a list of what’s trending on the platform. The Browse tab displays approximately 37 titles for users to explore and start playing. Notable games include Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, and 8 Ball Billiards Classic.

This feature is accessible until Mar. 28, 2024, and YouTube aims to collect user feedback to discern if this is a feature worth maintaining.

Why It Matters: The introduction of Playables comes at a time when YouTube Premium price has been raised in seven countries, just weeks after hiking prices in the U.S. The price increases were communicated to existing YouTube Premium subscribers via email.

This complimentary gaming feature could be a strategic move by YouTube to justify the recent price hikes and retain its Premium subscribers. It remains to be seen how this newly added perk will influence user feedback and subscriber retention in the long run.

Photo by Ink Drop on Shutterstock

