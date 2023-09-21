Rivian EVs Make Gaming Debut: R1T, R1S Drive Into Forza Horizon

EV makers aren’t just competing in the real world anymore. They are taking their battles into the virtual realm, and Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN is the latest contender to join the fray.

What Happened: The official Forza Horizon account on X, formerly Twitter, extended a warm welcome to Rivian with the message, “Welcome to the Forza Horizon Festival, Rivian.”

Accompanying this greeting was a 33-second video featuring the 2022 models of Rivian: the blue R1T pickup and the red R1S SUV.

The video showcased these vehicles navigating challenging terrains, forest floors, and rivers, culminating in a dramatic halt at the edge of a cliff. Notably, all the footage featured in the video is in-game 4K visuals from Forza Horizon 5.

R.J. Scaringe, Rivian’s CEO, was clearly delighted by this inclusion, expressing his enthusiasm with the caption “So cool!!”

Why It Matters: Forza Horizon is a racing video game published by Microsoft Studios, renowned for its immersive racing experience where players advance through the game by achieving victory in races.

The Rivian video sparked discussions among X users who recommended the addition of other electric vehicles to the game, including the Lucid Sapphire, Tesla’s Cybertruck, and the Model S Plaid.

Speaking of Tesla Inc TSLA, the EV giant has made previous appearances in Forza games, notably in the Forza Motorsport 4 VIP pack and Forza Horizon 3.

However, Tesla has yet to make a return in Forza Horizon 5, leaving gamers and enthusiasts to speculate about the reasons behind this absence.

Some attribute it to the Elon Musk–Bill Gates rivalry, while others believe Tesla may be intentionally avoiding advertising in the gaming realm.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Volvo Prepares To Wave Goodbye To Diesel Cars, Eyes Electric Horizon