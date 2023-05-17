Tesla, Inc. TSLA has so far stayed away from advertising to pushing it electric vehicles to customers.

What Happened: With demand plateauing and competition breathing down its neck, Tesla has seen its volume growth slacken in recent quarters. This prompted many Tesla bulls and fund managers, whose portfolios Tesla was part of, to clamor for advertising.

CEO Elon Musk apparently listened to the pleas.

At Tuesday's annual shareholder meeting held in Austin, Texas, Musk said he is open to trying some advertising and see how it goes. When the crowd present there responded with a big cheer, the billionaire said, he wasn't expecting that level of enthusiasm."

Traditional marketing channels are great and it is like preaching to the choir, Musk said, adding that Tesla will start advertising a little to help educate potential customers who don't know about many awesome Tesla features and functionalities.

We Won: Gary Black of Future Fund claimed victory at the turn of events. Tagging some of his fellow fund managers, who have been voicing support for advertising, Black said, "Despite the many loud naysayers we won big today."

"Elon finally realized that $TSLA shareholders overwhelmingly preferred that some $ in the pricing/marketing budget be allocated to educating non-EV users on the benefits of EVs," he added.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's Ross Gerber replied to Black's tweet and said, "They do this right, it could be amazingly successful. I'm convinced most people have no idea.."

Price Action: Tesla closed Tuesday’s session, up 0.10% at $166.52, and added an incremental 1.19% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

