Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI Surpasses 3 Million Copies Sold During Launch Week, But Only For PS 5

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd SQNXF, the renowned Japanese gaming company, announced impressive sales figures for its title, Final Fantasy XVI.

"We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5. Thank you for your support!," the official Final Fantasy account tweeted.

See Also: Final Fantasy 16 Denied Release In Saudi Arabia, Raising Questions About Game Content

Although Final Fantasy XVI experienced a decline in physical sales in the U.K., reportedly down by 74% compared to its predecessor, Final Fantasy XV, it still emerged as the top-selling game overall during its launch week.

It is important to take into account the context that Final Fantasy XVI is exclusively available on Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation 5 when evaluating its strong sales numbers.

And, while Final Fantasy XV sold 5 million units on its first day, making it the fastest-selling game in the history of the franchise, that's because it launched on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms in November 2016.

As per IGN, although it is probable Square Enix is in the process of developing a PC version of Final Fantasy XVI, producer Naoki Yoshida indicated that fans should not expect its release in the near future.

Read Next: DDoS Attack Plagues Diablo IV: Players Experience Login Issues, Disconnections