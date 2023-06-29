Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI Surpasses 3 Million Copies Sold During Launch Week, But Only For PS 5

by Franca Quarneti, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2023 6:35 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Square Enix announces impressive sales of 3 million copies for "Final Fantasy XVI" on PlayStation 5.
  • PC version development is likely, but no release expected soon, according to producer Naoki Yoshida.

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd SQNXF, the renowned Japanese gaming company, announced impressive sales figures for its title, Final Fantasy XVI.

"We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5. Thank you for your support!," the official Final Fantasy account tweeted.

Although Final Fantasy XVI experienced a decline in physical sales in the U.K., reportedly down by 74% compared to its predecessor, Final Fantasy XV, it still emerged as the top-selling game overall during its launch week.

It is important to take into account the context that Final Fantasy XVI is exclusively available on Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation 5 when evaluating its strong sales numbers.

And, while Final Fantasy XV sold 5 million units on its first day, making it the fastest-selling game in the history of the franchise, that's because it launched on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms in November 2016.

As per IGN, although it is probable Square Enix is in the process of developing a PC version of Final Fantasy XVI, producer Naoki Yoshida indicated that fans should not expect its release in the near future.

