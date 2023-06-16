Farewell To Xbox One: Microsoft Shifts Gears To Next-Gen Gaming

Xbox game studio chief Matt Booty confirmed that Microsoft Corp. MSFT has ceased developing first-party games for the older Xbox One consoles.

In a recent interview with Axios, Booty was asked about the lack of Xbox One games in the console's latest showcase. In response, he said, "We’ve moved on to gen 9."

However, the Xbox executive did specify that certain internal teams are dedicated to providing updates and content for existing Xbox One games, ensuring ongoing support for titles such as "Minecraft."

Booty made a point to emphasize that Microsoft is not completely forsaking the previous console and its user base. He explained that Xbox Series X/S games can technically be played on Xbox One through streaming. "That’s how we’re going to maintain support," he added.

It is becoming increasingly evident that the older consoles are being left behind following a transitional period. Proof of this is the fact that Sony's upcoming "Spider-Man" sequel will not be released on the PS4. Moreover, the DLC for "Horizon: Forbidden West" (a game available on both PS5 and PS4) launched exclusively on PS5 earlier this year.

The Xbox One was released almost 10 years ago, in November 2013, and was marketed as an all-in-one entertainment system. It competed against Sony's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo's Wii U and Switch in the eighth generation of consoles.

