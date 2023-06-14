Check Out The Coolest Feature Of The New Starfield Xbox Controller

The Starfield-branded Xbox controllers have managed to create quite a buzz, mainly because of the unique aesthetic and retro sci-fi design.

But, its design is not the only thing the Starfield controllers have to offer. Tom Warren, senior editor at The Verge, took to Twitter to show a video of what might be the coolest feature the gaming accessory has: transparent triggers.

"Ok, the coolest thing about the Starfield Xbox controller is transparent triggers. So you can watch them do this…," Warren wrote.

Despite vibrating controllers being a staple for decades, it's rare to observe the inner mechanics responsible for the vibrations while holding the finished product in one's hands.

Priced at $80, the Starfield controller is accompanied by a $125 Starfield gaming headset.

Photo: Courtesy Xbox.com