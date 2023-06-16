Rockstar Games Co-Founder Dan Houser Launches New Studio, Absurd Ventures

Dan Houser, the co-founder of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.'s TTWO Rockstar Games and renowned writer for the Grand Theft Auto series, has announced the creation of his new company, Absurd Ventures.

Houser, who left Rockstar in 2020, also held the lead position in the development of notable games such as Bully (2006), Red Dead Redemption (2010) and Max Payne 3 (2012).

See Also: Take-Two To Launch Grand Theft Auto 6 Next Year, Analysts Are Bullish About Outlook

Houser's new studio is "building narrative worlds, creating characters, and writing stories for a diverse variety of genres, without regard to medium, to be produced for live-action and animation; video games and other interactive content; books, graphic novels, and scripted podcasts," as reported by gaming journalist Geoff Keighley.

Absurd Ventures made its official debut through a two-minute video that playfully embraced the unconventional nature of its name. The video combines a mix of stock footage and original clips, featuring intriguing scenes like zombies dancing and a person vacuuming a forest clearing. The video concludes with the possible tagline of the studio: "Storytelling. Philanthropy. Ultraviolence."

Read Next: Is GTA 6 On Track To Become The Most Expensive Video Game Ever Produced?

Photo: Via Absurd Ventures