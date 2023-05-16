Leaked Details Suggest GTA 6 Will Set New Standards With Realistic Water Physics

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s TTWO Rockstar Games, the renowned gaming studio behind the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), is rumored to be taking simulated water physics to unprecedented levels of realism, according to a recent leak on Twitter.

A Rockstar insider named Aleix Venturas recently shed light on the engineering team's endeavors to enhance Rockstar's in-house RAGE engine for GTA 6, as reported by Game Rant.

According to the leak, the simulated water in GTA 6 will surpass the current standards found in other games, even in titles with a strong focus on aquatic environments.

Rockstar's RAGE engine has already demonstrated industry-leading water physics in previous games such as GTA 5 and "Red Dead Redemption 2," providing players with immersive and responsive water experiences.

"NVIDIA has already tried the experiment with WaveWorks 1.0 and 2.0 but the ratio realism/performance was never exploitable. Here is a representation in a 3D renderer that allows realizing what will propose the physics of water in #GTA6 in graphics mode 'ultra,'" Venturas tweeted, as per Nintenderos.

Moreover, leaked footage shared on Twitter by popular game data miner, Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) shows a block of ocean surface and floor designed using the RAGE 9 engine. The ocean's tides are depicted with an astonishing level of realism, making it challenging to distinguish them from actual footage. The waves behave naturally, giving the impression of an authentic oceanic environment.

"Rockstar’s new iteration of RAGE will feature realistic water movement and ocean waves and is very likely to be implemented in GTA 6," Gaming Detective wrote, according to Sporskeeda.

Both tweets were subsequently removed from Twitter.

While Rockstar Games has not made any official statements regarding these leaked findings, the developer has a reputation for pushing technological boundaries in its games, and the inclusion of realistic water movements would be another testament to its commitment to delivering immersive and groundbreaking experiences.

