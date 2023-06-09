'League Of Legends' Strike Resolved: Tencent's Riot Games And Players Union Reach Agreement

The looming strike that threatened to disrupt the North American season of "League of Legends" has been called off.

Two weeks ago, the LCS Players Association (LCSPA) declared their intention to strike in response to Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s TCEHY Riot Games' plans to make cuts to the North American Challenger's League (NACL), leading Riot to suspend the entire League of Legends Championship Series (LCS).

However, after negotiations between the two parties, a compromise has been reached, and games are set to resume.

Riot and the LCSPA have now agreed upon the following compromised terms, which have been published on Riot's official website:

A new NACL business model, in addition to the previously committed $300,000, that shares revenue between the tournament operator and participating teams to drive toward long-term sustainability

Improvements to the NACL governance model, including a Team Participating Agreement (TPA) and a vetting process for the participating team organizations

A minimum 30-day notice and severance requirement for players earning up to 1.5 times the league minimum salary and a minimum two-week termination notice for non-resident LCS players (players and teams are free to negotiate terms over-and-above these latest agreements).

The creation of a working group between teams and the LCSPA to better optimize scrim schedules

Reinforcement of healthcare insurance requirements for international LCS players when they arrive in the U.S.

Refinement of working procedures between the LCS, LCSPA, and teams to continue conversations around the improvement of the competitive landscape in North America.

While the LCSPA acknowledged that the agreed terms fall short of their initial goals, they emphasized the significance of players having a meaningful say in their workplace. They credited the solidarity shown by over 90% of LCS players who voted to walk out, as well as the support from players in the NACL, collegiate, and amateur spaces, for influencing Riot's response. The LCSPA also vowed to continue pursuing avenues to address the challenges faced by players who lost jobs, suffered financial hardships, visa complications, or broken leases due to the proposed cuts.

"None of what was achieved today - nor the numerous issues we continue to fight for behind the scenes - would have been possible without your voices in support of the players," the statement issued by the LCSPA said.

