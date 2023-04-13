Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.WBD has launched a new streaming service called “Max,” which promises to bring together the best of HBO Max and Discovery+ under one umbrella.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the new streaming platform, Max, will go live on May 23 later this year. The platform will someday feature prequels and TV series based on fan-favorites “Game of Thrones” and “Harry Potter.”

See Also: What The 5 Best Streaming Services Are In 2023

Max will be available in three tiers:

Max Ad-Lite: $9.99/month or $99.99/year

$9.99/month or $99.99/year Max Ad-Free: $15.99/month or $149.99/year

$15.99/month or $149.99/year Max Ultimate Ad-Free: $19.99/month or $199.99/year

Existing HBO Max subscribers will be able to continue accessing Max content at the same price. They will have access to their current plan feature for at least six months following the May 23 launch.

Additionally, subscribers won’t need to worry about losing their streaming history or settings as they can migrate it to Max.

New Content On Max: Several new shows are in the works for Max, including a television series based on J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books, with the author serving as an executive producer, and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” — a new prequel to Game of Thrones after “House of the Dragon,” which has been a major success for HBO.

Why It’s Important: Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest streaming platform announcements come when the industry is going through increased pains over customer retention and growth. Not only Warner Bros. Discovery but its competitors like Netflix Inc. NFLX are continuously seeking new ways to generate revenue.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Netflix Ready To Turn Saturday Morning Cartoons Upside Down With ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff