Microsoft Announces '10-Year Commitment' To Bring 'Call Of Duty' To Nintendo Consoles

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has announced a 10-year deal to bring 'Call of Duty' to Nintendo NTDOY consoles following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Xbox chief Phil Spencer took to Twitter to share the news about Microsoft's new deal.

In a subsequent tweet, Spencer said that "Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King."

Why It's Important: Microsoft is yet to strike a deal with Sony Group SONY — its primary competitor in the console space — reported CNET.

Brad Smith, vice chair and president at Microsoft, stated that the company is willing to strike a similar 10-year deal for PlayStation.

In October, it was reported that Microsoft intends to build an Xbox mobile store to directly offer games on mobile devices.

