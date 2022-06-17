BetMGM, Carnival To Offer Sports Betting On Ships

by

MGM Resorts International MGM owned sports betting and gaming entertainment company BetMGM has partnered with Carnival Corp CCL to provide retail and mobile sports betting and iGaming to cruise ship guests.

Under the partnership, gaming will be available on more than 50 ships ported in the U.S., spanning Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruises.

BetMGM's platform will roll out in phases over the coming months.

Carnival will offer BetMGM-branded digital and cash-based sports betting and digital real-money gaming products on-board its U.S. ships.

Price Action: MGM shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $27.88 on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Company

