Payments Solutions Provider Paysafe To Power Private Gaming Operators In Ontario

Paysafe Ltd PSFE has launched its payment support to iGaming operators in Canada’s Ontario province.

The support will build on the company's payments partnerships with the Canadian provincial government-operated lotteries.

Through integration with Paysafe, the private online sports betting and casino brands will enable Ontarian players to make deposits by credit and debit card.

Paysafe will unveil new iGaming payments products and operator partnerships for the Ontarian market in the coming weeks.

The gaming partners of the company include PontsBet Holdings Ltd PBTHF and theScore Bet , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming Inc PENN .

The gaming partners of the company include PontsBet Holdings Ltd PBTHF and theScore Bet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.

