Payments Solutions Provider Paysafe To Power Private Gaming Operators In Ontario

- Paysafe Ltd PSFE has launched its payment support to iGaming operators in Canada’s Ontario province.
- The support will build on the company’s payments partnerships with the Canadian provincial government-operated lotteries.
- Through integration with Paysafe, the private online sports betting and casino brands will enable Ontarian players to make deposits by credit and debit card.
- Paysafe will unveil new iGaming payments products and operator partnerships for the Ontarian market in the coming weeks.
- The gaming partners of the company include PontsBet Holdings Ltd PBTHF and theScore Bet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.
- Price Action: PSFE shares traded lower by 0.28% at $3.54 in premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.