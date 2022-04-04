QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Payments Solutions Provider Paysafe To Power Private Gaming Operators In Ontario

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 5:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Paysafe Ltd PSFE has launched its payment support to iGaming operators in Canada’s Ontario province.
  • The support will build on the company’s payments partnerships with the Canadian provincial government-operated lotteries.
  • Through integration with Paysafe, the private online sports betting and casino brands will enable Ontarian players to make deposits by credit and debit card.
  • Paysafe will unveil new iGaming payments products and operator partnerships for the Ontarian market in the coming weeks.
  • The gaming partners of the company include PontsBet Holdings Ltd PBTHF and theScore Bet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.
  • Price Action: PSFE shares traded lower by 0.28% at $3.54 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGamingNewsPenny StocksSports BettingSmall CapGeneral