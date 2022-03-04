 Skip to main content

Inspired Entertainment Launches Online Gaming In Connecticut
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 12:15pm   Comments
  • Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) has launched its online gaming content in the state of Connecticut with DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).
  • The launch marks the third U.S. state in which Inspired is delivering its online gaming portfolio of products.
  • Inspired will offer game themes including Big Spin Bonus, Bullion Bars, and Gold Cash Free Spins for its customers in Connecticut.
  • "We are very excited to launch our best Interactive games early in the process in Connecticut, which is in its iGaming infancy," said COO Brooks Pierce.
  • "We have grown our presence in both New Jersey and Michigan, where we are now represented with 70% of operators, respectively, and we intend to do the same in Connecticut."
  • Price Action: INSE shares are trading lower by 3.93% at $12.70 on the last check Friday.

