Inspired Entertainment Launches Online Gaming In Connecticut
- Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) has launched its online gaming content in the state of Connecticut with DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).
- The launch marks the third U.S. state in which Inspired is delivering its online gaming portfolio of products.
- Inspired will offer game themes including Big Spin Bonus, Bullion Bars, and Gold Cash Free Spins for its customers in Connecticut.
- "We are very excited to launch our best Interactive games early in the process in Connecticut, which is in its iGaming infancy," said COO Brooks Pierce.
- "We have grown our presence in both New Jersey and Michigan, where we are now represented with 70% of operators, respectively, and we intend to do the same in Connecticut."
- Price Action: INSE shares are trading lower by 3.93% at $12.70 on the last check Friday.
