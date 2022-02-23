 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Stop At 'Cyberpunk?' Elon Musk Says Tesla Working On Making All Steam Games Available In Its EVs
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 23, 2022 4:18am   Comments
Share:
Why Stop At 'Cyberpunk?' Elon Musk Says Tesla Working On Making All Steam Games Available In Its EVs

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that the automaker is working on making Steam games available on Tesla’s vehicles.

What Happened: Musk’s comments came in response to queries on Twitter where users asked when the new Model S and Model X version of Cyberpunk would be made available.

Musk also praised "Cyberpunk77," a role-playing game set in a fictional megalopolis.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Why It Matters: Last year, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NYSE: AMD) confirmed the presence of updated infotainment systems in Model S and Model X vehicles.

Earlier in 2021, Musk had said that the new infotainment systems in the two vehicles would allow users to play Cyberpunk 2077. The game requires a powerful system to run.

Notably, Cyberpunk 2077 is available on the Steam platform along with other popular titles such as “Half-Life,” “Counter Strike: Global Offensive,” and “Dota 2.”

Price Action: Tesla shares rose 1.15% higher to $831 in the after-hours trading on Tuesday. The shares ended the regular session 4.1% lower at $821.53.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Dumps Another $123M In Palantir Shares, Loads Up $20M In Tesla On The Dip

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know
This Textbook Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin
Why Jon Najarian Expects Tesla Shares To Trend Higher From Current Levels
What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tesla
EV Sales Surged 109% Globally In 2021 With Tesla Firmly On Top
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsGaming News Retail Sales Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com